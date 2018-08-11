Fugitive in Joplin police shooting case in custody in Kansas

JOPLIN (AP) — A man who left a Joplin hospital against medical advice after he was wounded by police is jailed in Kansas.

Police in Wichita, Kansas, arrested 50-year-old Jeffrey L. Hill last month on charges of interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Joplin Globe reports that he is jailed without bond in Sedgwick County, Kansas. He could be brought back to face charges in Missouri once the Kansas charges are resolved.

Joplin police said officers shot Hill, who is white, on Nov. 30 when he attempted to run over an officer with a vehicle during a domestic disturbance call. No attorney is listed for him in Missouri court records. It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney in the Kansas case.