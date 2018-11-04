Fugitive Paper a Success

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A new publication aimed at getting the public to help police catch wanted felons is claiming success, less than a month after it first hit the streets. The paper is "Kansas City's Most Wanted." The publishers say its first issue last month led to the arrests of three suspects and generated dozens of other calls to the Crime Stoppers TIPS hot line. The second issue of the publication went on sale Wednesday at 40 convenience and liquor stores in the Kansas City area. The newspaper costs one dollar per issue and features pictures of fugitives, grouped together by the felonies they are suspected of committing. Two of the suspects arrested were pictured in the newspaper, and a man who was with one of them was wanted on a warrant and taken into custody.