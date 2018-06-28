Fugitive Search Still Active

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS - A day after a wanted felon slipped away, the suspect remains at large. Police shut down part of Highway 367 in north St. Louis County yesterday in the search for 21-year-old Jerrail West. Police say he's a gang member with a history of violent crime, including burglary and a gang altercation six months ago. He's also wanted on felony weapons charges. Yesterday, West was a passenger in a car on Highway 367. Police say that when West realized he was being followed, he had the car pull over and he got out and ran into the woods. Officers and police dogs searched the woods and a sewage tunnel. The FBI is leading the investigation.