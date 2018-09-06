Fugitive Wanted in Arizona Killings Caught in KC

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 28-year-old Arizona man wanted in connection with a double-homicide in Tucson has been arrested in Missouri after federal investigators tracked him to a Kansas City hotel.

The U.S. Marshals Service and local police found Michael Leday near the Crown Lodge Hotel in Kansas City around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, but he became suspicious and fled on foot. The Marshals Service says he was apprehended after "an intense 30-minute foot pursuit through heavily wooded areas and creek beds."

Leday was wanted in the New Year's Day slayings of 32-year-old Patrick Balbastro and 46-year-old Cindy Burnett. He's also is accused of critically injuring Balbastro's girlfriend.

Tucson police say Balbastro saw Burnett being assaulted and stopped to help. They say Leday got into Balbastro's vehicle and ran over him, his girlfriend and Burnett.