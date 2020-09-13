Fujiko Izakaya pop-up will return to Barred Owl on Monday

COLUMBIA - Fujiko Izakaya will offer curbside takeaway Monday at its first pop-up since March.

The business, which was created for the purpose of showing people that Japanese food is more than just sushi, has popped up at Barred Owl Butcher & Table eight times since early 2018. This will be its second time holding a curbside pop-up, said Frances Harvey, who operates the pop-up alongside Tim Eisenhauer and Josh Smith. The first one was in March.

“It was an easy kind of off-the-cuff way for us to still keep our customers engaged and just kind of making sure they know like, ‘Hey, we’re still here,’” Harvey said. “That’s the thing with pop-ups, is when you don’t have a brick-and-mortar, you have to maintain some kind of visibility with your customer base and everything.”

Monday’s pop-up will be similar to the last one. The event will be a “casual take” on the business’ previous pop-ups, which typically included several courses, Harvey said.

The menu includes hiyashi chuka, which is a cold Chinese noodle dish; simple, salt pickles made with napa cabbages, daikon radishes and cucumbers; and chuhai, a cocktail made with fruit, rice or barley liquor, and club soda. The pop-up sources its ingredients locally, Harvey said.

A meal — a hiyashi chuka bowl along with pickles — will cost $16, while a chuhai will cost $6, Harvey said. People can order food by direct-messaging their order to Fujiko Izakaya’s Instagram account or by emailing their order to fujikoizakaya@gmail.com.

The business will accept orders through Saturday, Harvey said, and the pop-up will be set up from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday in Barred Owl’s parking lot for customers to pay for and pick up their food. Cash and card payment will be accepted.

Fujiko Izakaya’s creators plan to hold more pop-ups in the future, and they have “been in talks” with Waves Cider Co., an offshoot of Logboat Brewing Co. that opened in July, about potentially holding an event there when they are comfortable hosting another dine-in experience, Harvey said.