FULL FORECAST DETAILS: October winter weather arrives

Tuesday, October 29 2019
By: Kenton Gewecke, KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist
COLUMBIA - The first winter weather of the new cold season has arrived in Missouri. While you can always read and watch the latest forecast updates from the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team at komu.com/weather, here is a further breakdown of what to expect.

LATE OCTOBER WINTER WEATHER FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Moisture will be abundant over mid-Missouri. Rain is expected throughout the night, however, temps will be cold enough in some areas to produce a wintry mix of sleet and even snow. Areas with the best chance to see the frozen precipitation are north of I-70 and closer to Moberly, Macon and Brunswick (along on north of HWY 24). An inch of snowfall accumulation is possible by Wednesday morning in these areas. Note that accumulation should be limited to grassy and elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses and vehicles because these don't benefit from the warm 40º+ soil temperatures.

WEDNESDAY MORNING: Rain and snow will likely end by late morning and we'll have some dry time (with drizzle also possible) midday and early-afternoon.

WEDNESDAY EVENING: Rain and wintry mix will push back in by late-afternoon and evening. This will continue overnight. The freezing line is expected to be a diagonal line from southwest to northeast, and should push west through the night. As temperatures cool below freezing we expect rain to change to sleet and then snow. Moisture will start to become limited as the night wears on, but most areas in mid-Missouri have the chance to at least see snowflakes. Remember that most accumulation will be on grassy and elevated surfaces. A dusting is possible on the grass and leaves by Thursday morning. Have the scraper handy and use caution on bridges.

THURSDAY MORNING: With a dusting possible on grassy surfaces, snow should move east and clouds will exit in the afternoon hours leaving sunshine for evening trick-or-treating. It will be a windy day with gusts around 30 mph and wind chills in the 20s, dropping into the 10s in the evening and overnight. Bundle up!

ROAD CONDITIONS

Soil temperatures remain in the 40s. Therefore, most roads should be just fine. However, bridges and overpasses don't have the support of warm soil and therefore may become slick. Please use caution on these elevated surfaces. Also, have the ice scraper ready for your vehicle windows. And, as always, use your best judgement and common sense when driving in any type of winter weather. 

IT IS GOING TO BE COLD(!)

On Halloween, temperatures likely won't get warmer than the 30s. It will also be breezy with gusts around 30 mph. This will lead to wind chills in the 20s throughout the day. Then, Halloween night, temps will cool into the 20s and wind chills will drop into the 10s. Plan not only for a cold Thursday, but a very cold Friday morning!

WILL THIS PATTERN CONTINUE?

While below-average temperatures are expected to continue into the middle of November, moisture looks more limited. So, after a cloudy, wet and cold week, get ready for a sunny yet chilly weekend to kick off Thanksgiving month. You can see the full 10-day forecast from the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team 24/7 on the free KOMU Weather & Traffic App for Apple and Android devices. 

ANOTHER REMINDER

Daylight Saving Time will end on Sunday, November 3 at 2am, when clocks will "fall back" an hour and we'll have a second 1 AM hour. Enjoy the extra hour!

