Full Supply of Flu Shots

Callaway County Health Department held its second flu shot clinic of the season Wednesday.

Administrator Sharon Lynch says although the clinic has already given more than 500 vaccinations this year, nobody will be left out.

"It was kind of frenzied last year, but we have plenty of vaccine. We're not, at this point, looking at running out any time soon," explained Lynch.

The momentary pin prick can prevent weeks of sickness.

Flynch says flu shots are most important for senior citizens and children.