Fulton agrees on motion to recommend face masks

9 hours 42 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 2:39:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News
By: Katie Athey, KOMU8 Digital Producer

FULTON - According to a Fulton City Council press release, the council unanimously voted to recommend face coverings be worn by all City of Fulton citizens. 

On Tuesday, the Fulton City Council held a meeting to discuss the possibility of a mask ordinance. 

At the meeting Fulton residents had the opportunity to voice their concerns regarding face masks. Seven citizens were for the ordinance, while seven were against it. 

Although not a part of the official motion, the release notes Fulton officials will reach out to other areas of Callaway County to collaborate on masks "with a unified voice." 

More News

Grid
List

Gov. Parson addresses comments about kids returning to school
Gov. Parson addresses comments about kids returning to school
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is clarifying comments he made in a radio interview in which he... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 9:09:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

MU addresses parents and students concerns in second virtual town hall
MU addresses parents and students concerns in second virtual town hall
COLUMBIA - Today MU faculty and staff answered questions from parents and students relating to COVID-19 and the upcoming school... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 6:59:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Columbia College sets flexible fall semester plan
Columbia College sets flexible fall semester plan
COLUMBIA – Like most schools across the country— and world—Columbia College is adjusting its classes due to the pandemic. ... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 6:32:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Three-year-old boy dead after running into reversing car
Three-year-old boy dead after running into reversing car
COLUMBIA — A 3-year-old boy is dead after being hit by an SUV on Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 6:14:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Missouri cuts Bright Flight scholarship amount
Missouri cuts Bright Flight scholarship amount
MISSOURI – Missouri students eligible for the Bright Flight scholarship will notice a smaller award this year. The scholarship,... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 5:31:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Columbia Community Land Trust receives anonymous donation
Columbia Community Land Trust receives anonymous donation
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Community Land Trust, CCLT, received an anonymous donation of $30,000 to support the creation of permanently affordable... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 4:31:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

WATCH: Virtual town hall to discuss MU student, family concerns on return to campus
WATCH: Virtual town hall to discuss MU student, family concerns on return to campus
COLUMBIA — At 4 p.m. Wednesday, MU faculty and staff will explore student and family concerns about the upcoming school... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 3:55:48 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Three businesses cited for violating health order
Three businesses cited for violating health order
COLUMBIA — Three local businesses have been issued "notices of violation" for allegedly violating the county's social distancing ordinance .... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 3:02:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Boone County adults gain access to free therapy
Boone County adults gain access to free therapy
COLUMBIA – Boone County residents impacted by COVID-19 will have access to free therapy. The University of Missouri Psychological... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 3:02:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Ben Arnet joins KOMU 8 as Sports Director
Ben Arnet joins KOMU 8 as Sports Director
COLUMBIA, MO – KOMU 8 is proud to announce the addition of Ben Arnet as Sports Director. Arnet will join... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 2:50:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Fulton agrees on motion to recommend face masks
Fulton agrees on motion to recommend face masks
FULTON - According to a Fulton City Council press release, the council unanimously voted to recommend face coverings be worn... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 2:39:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Heavy law enforcement presence as police investigate St. Louis mall shooting
Heavy law enforcement presence as police investigate St. Louis mall shooting
ST. LOUIS — Police are on the scene at the Galleria mall in St. Louis County, according to KSDK. ... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 2:22:48 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Glascock to present fiscal 2021 city budget
Glascock to present fiscal 2021 city budget
(Missourian) - Columbia City Manager John Glascock will kick off deliberations over the proposed city budget for fiscal 2021... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11:47:16 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Attorney General: Untested sexual assault kits collected, shipped to private labs
Attorney General: Untested sexual assault kits collected, shipped to private labs
ST. LOUIS - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that 85 untested sexual assault kits were gathered from 22 agencies... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11:27:53 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: New record number of cases in Missouri
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: New record number of cases in Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11:17:00 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Governor clarifies comments on school kids, virus
Governor clarifies comments on school kids, virus
O'FALLON (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is clarifying comments he made in a radio interview in which he said... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11:11:20 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Ice Cream Factory sets out on 'Happiness Tour' giving away free ice cream throughout Missouri
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Ice Cream Factory sets out on 'Happiness Tour' giving away free ice cream throughout Missouri
ELDON - A Missouri ice cream store is setting out to go 1,342 miles in 14 days visiting 134 cities... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 10:49:00 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 75°
2am 74°
3am 73°
4am 71°