Fulton animal shelter receives award

FULTON - The City of Fulton won the 2015 Missouri Municipal League Innovation Award for the New Fulton Animal Shelter Initiative.

Mayor LeRoy Benton announced plans in 2013 to fund a new shelter through private donations. A committee raised money for the project by selling t-shirts and commemorative bricks.

Construction began after two years of fundraising. The Sam and Daisy Grabb Animal Shelter opened in May 2015.

The new shelter is four times larger than the previous one and includes separate quarantine rooms for dogs and cats, a laboratory and a bonding room.

The Missouri Municipal League began giving Innovation Awards in 2006 to projects that demonstrate new approaches for solving city challenges.