Fulton Area Man Arrested On Statutory Sodomy Charges

Randy W. Woods, 27, of Fulton is in jail following his arrest on suspicion of two counts of statutory sodomy relating to a sexual assault earlier this month on a 5-year-old girl.

Woods was taken into custody early Thursday morning by Callaway County sheriff's deputies at a residence outside Fulton. Woods was charged with two counts of statutory sodomy and was also arrested on an unrelated Audrain County charge of criminal non-support.

The investigation began after a family member of the victim contacted the Missouri Division of Children's Services who then alerted the Sheriff's Department.