Fulton Boil Advisory Lifted
Last Sunday's water boil advisory has officially been cleared. The advisory was issued for Fulton residents on State Road JJ South of Calwood, County Roads 136, 134, 129, 113 and State Road UU East of Crows Fork Creek in Callaway County. All water in this area has been cleared.
