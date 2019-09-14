Fulton Boil Order
More News
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The percentage of successful disability cases aimed at reversing the denial or re-evaluation of benefits... More >>
COLUMBIA - Two people are critically injured after police responded to a report of shots fired in central Columbia Friday... More >>
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - A recent Facebook post showed grass clippings left out in Jefferson City. Many commented on the post... More >>
COLUMBIA - Columbia police and the city's Solid Waste Department will expand the search area in the Megan Shultz case.... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - It's been nine months since Melissa Peskey's death, and the family together with the Missouri State Highway... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Senate unanimously passed HB 1, which will allow the sales proceeds of more than one... More >>
SEDALIA - A boil water advisory has been expanded in the city of Sedalia. The city is expanding the... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY – The Board of Curators at Lincoln University approved a plan Thursday night to rebuild the Dickinson Research... More >>
COOPER COUNTY - State troopers ended up making a large drug bust after a K9 found methamphetamine during a traffic... More >>
JOPLIN (AP) — Jasper County authorities say a deputy was shot and a man was later found dead after a... More >>
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a shots fired incident Thursday evening on Currituck Lane. Dispatchers got several shots fired calls... More >>
ST. LOUIS - Twelve cases of alleged abuse in the Roman Catholic Church will be referred to local prosecutors by... More >>
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say guns have claimed the lives of two more children in the St. Louis... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting Monday, SAK construction will begin major sewer repairs and refaces all over the Jefferson City area.... More >>
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A worker has found what's believed to be a Civil War cannonball lodged in a... More >>
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Friday will release details of a lengthy investigation into... More >>
NEW LEBANON - In the heart of Cooper County, a small village is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Established in... More >>
