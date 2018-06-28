Fulton Chooses J.C. Industries For Bridge Reconstruction

4 years 2 months 4 days ago Wednesday, April 23 2014 Apr 23, 2014 Wednesday, April 23, 2014 5:54:00 PM CDT April 23, 2014 in Coverage From Callaway
By: Jessica Park, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

FULTON - The Fulton City Council voted Tuesday to hire J.C. Industries in Jefferson City for the Seventh Street bridge project.

The city hired an engineering consultant to design the structure of the bridge and had six different bidders that competed to get the job.

"We interviewed several of the contractors that bidded on the job," Greg Hayes, a city engineer said. "This job is allowing for 90 calendar days to work on the project."

Initially, the city estimated the price of the reconstruction to be about $528,000 but the final price ended up being closer to $688,000. 

"These are pretty tight deadlines but then again we had to match the Westminster College break because they've got a lot of facilities on the other side of this creek," Hayes said.

These cracks aren't anything new to city engineers. He said the city first noticed the cracks and deterioration on the bridge in the early '90s but nothing was done to improve the structure. But the city started to look at the pedestrian walkway and the walls on both sides and decided it was time to replace the bridge.

"All of the utility lines that you see hanging under the bridge are going to have to be temporarily located and/or shut off," Hayes said. "We're going to remove both end walls and we're going to a laid back slope where we're going to rip out both sides."

This will lengthen the bridge by 20 to 30 meters. Along with these changes, there will be six feet wide sidewalks on both sides of the bridge and the city council has also set aside an additional $50,000 to improve the railings.

Along with the money the city set aside to use for this project, it is also looking at the Surface Transportation Program from MoDOT to help with the cost. MoDOT gives the city of Fulton $44,000 each year but it is required to set aside or spend a certain amount of money by a given deadline.

"Currently right now, the transportation bill runs out in 2014 so the Federal Congress and the Federal Senate need to re-appropriate the transportation bill," Hayes said. "In doing so, we'll allow more surface transportation funding to come to the city of Fulton and allow us to spend the money."

The city is hoping to reach an agreement with MoDOT where it will reimburse the city with two years worth of funding because of the high bids that the city received.

Currently, the bridge connects the Westminster College to several student homes and the college's athletic field.

One Westminster sophomore Alyssa Busken lives in the student town home on the other side of the bridge and uses it to walk to class two to three times a day. One thing she said that would make the walkway better is making it wider. 

"Whenever I walk on the bridge, it's fine when I'm walking by myself but if I see another person is coming I kind of wonder whether I should wait or try and go or if I have to scoot by sideways," Busken said. "It's kind of awkward so it could be a little bigger."

J.C. Industries will begin working on the bridge May 14 and are expected to finish by August 12.

More News

Grid
List

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:29:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware's capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:40:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New community center will provide new services for disabilities
New community center will provide new services for disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- The Gibbs Center for Independence is set to open on Wednesday. The new facility will have space... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:27:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return
Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return
(AP) - Serena Williams was seeded No. 25 for her return to Wimbledon after having a baby, a decision by... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:54:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Columbia's Airport Advisory Board to present new reports
Columbia's Airport Advisory Board to present new reports
COLUMBIA – Columbia’s Airport Advisory Board is meeting this afternoon to discuss updates to the future of the Columbia Regional... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:06:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One injured in Jefferson City shooting
UPDATE: One injured in Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police officers continue to investigate a shooting that injured one man around 1 a.m. Wednesday... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:54:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
3am 79°
4am 79°
5am 76°
6am 75°