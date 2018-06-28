Fulton city council faces backlash over snowplows

FULTON - Fulton city council members have seen backlash from people who want snow plows to be used more frequently.

Callaway County's website said that the city of Fulton passed an ordinance in November 2010, that will not allow the city to use plows unless at least two inches of snow have fallen and snow has stopped falling.

It took until around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday morning for city plows to begin work on streets. Between one and two inches fell in Fulton Tuesday night, and it took until more snow fell overnight to bring the plows out.

Fulton Public Schools was among several school districts to cancel school Wednesday in the mid-Missouri area as a result of heavy snowfall, making the announcement on Tuesday night.

The Fulton Sun reported it costs the city $10,000 every time it wants to use the snow plows, which led to the council's hesitance to use the plows.

Members of the Fulton city council could not be reached for comment.