Fulton commercial building suffers $100,000 in fire damages

FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department was called to a fire on West 6th Street Monday that scorched a building on the site of the New Beginning Church of Christ, The Hair Hut, and the Food Bank.

The fire started in the basement and took an extended period of time to locate and extinguish.

Nobody was inside the building when the fire department arrived.

Early damage estimates are in the $100,000 range.

Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office and Fulton Fire Department investigators are looking into the incident, which is not considered suspicious.