Fulton community staple opens doors for future business owners

FULTON - The Show Me Innovation Center board gave Fulton a sneak peek at how the board is transforming the city's old police station into a hub for entrepreneurs Tuesday.

The board gave tours of the building's renovation and promoted its new campaign in an effort to raise funds to continue the project.

The group's mission is to "affect economic growth and job creation in mid-Missouri by making startup capital, business services, mentorship and training resources available to entrepreneurs."

Board member Beth Snyder helps coordinate marketing and graphic design for the group. She said the team wants to see Callaway County succeed.

"We believe in the people that live here, and we believe that this is really something that needs to happen," said Snyder. "There needs to be somebody that can help a small business get off the ground and support."

Fulton Errand Runners Owner Cindy Baker started her business because she noticed the need for an extra pair of hands in her community.

Baker said she changed her career path because of the opportunity growth that her new business presented in Fulton, and the support of the Show Me Innovation Center has kept her afloat.

"Fulton is a unique town... I am surprised how supportive they are to new ventures. The referral, if you open a restaurant, people will make it a point to come," said Baker.

She said she left her first meeting with the board feeling prepared to maneuver her business.

"When you're an entrepreneur you're on your own. You get a college degree but when you have a question there's not a boss to go to. So for me it's great to know that other people are fighting the same battles, they have the same questions," said Baker.

The Show Me Innovation Center board kicked off a campaign called the Give Ten, Get Ten. The proceeds it makes from fundraising will go toward finalizing the renovation of the center and finding an executive director to head the initiative.

The Callaway Bank is offering new owners two percent of the purchasing loan costs for the first two years to help restore Fulton's Brick District.