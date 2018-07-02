Fulton Considering Tracking Devices

Currently, Fulton has GPS devices on three city vehicles. The city is considering adding the devices in 25 to 50 more vehicles.

Matt Harline, the Assistant to the Director of Administration in Fulton, says the GPS devices will keep employees safe and make government more efficient.

"With the GPS units, we can see where our employees are and if maybe it's taken them too long, we know something is wrong and we can send help," he said. "It also helps us so we can track routing information to find out how we can do things more quickly."

The GPS units cost about $200 apiece plus an additional $20 a month for service to each unit.

Still, Harline says they are worth the price.

"If they can help us save a life or help someone more quickly, that's worth any price," he said.

But not all city employees are happy about the possibility of the city knowing their every move.

"I feel like it's intruding on what we're doing," said city electrical worker Scott Jones.

"I don't want to have to worry about Mr. Boss Man calling me just because I had to run back to the warehouse for another tool or something," Jones said. "I feel like I would rather use my time to be working."

No official decision has been reached about the devices but city officials hope to have them in more vehicles by next year.