Fulton Considers Commercial Limits

Alena Lingenfelter bought her house in 1989, when the neighborhood looked a lot different.

"I don't really think that I would buy this again because, when I bought it, it was all residential and now they got so much commercial like the two auto parts stores across the street," she said. "But now, since I live here, I wouldn't want to live anywhere else."

Lingenfelter and her neighbors worry about the stores across the street and the planned Walgreens in their neighborhood.

"We are a large enough place that we can stand a little more growth, but it doesn't have to be in the same vicinity," Lingenfelter added.

"There's no real good answer, but it's something that the city needs to look at and try to pick something that's a little more friendly to the residential areas," said Mayor Robert Craghead, who expects the Fulton City Council to tackle the issue early next year.