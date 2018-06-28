Fulton considers requiring permit for landlords

FULTON - A proposed ordinance would require Fulton landlords to obtain a permit in order to rent property.

The Fulton Human Rights Commission met Monday and proposed the ordninance.

Fulton landlord Mike Doerhoff said the city has proposed ordinances like this in the past but hasn't gone through with them. He said the city currently requires inspections but does not enforce them appropriatley.

He said as far as rental property ordinances go, he's "never seen one that's a good idea." Doerhoff also said the permit would be a headache for landlords and would slow his business and increase rent.

Fulton officials said the type of permits the city is looking into requiring typically examine the property to ensure there is running water and no exposed wiring.

The Fulton City Council will likely discuss the issue at its next meeting on Apr. 14.