Fulton construction worker dies on the job
HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minnesota - A Missouri construction worker, David Earl Hyde, 38, of Fulton died while on the job in Minnesota on Monday afternoon.
According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, Hyde was working on a construction project on Highway 169.
When the accident happened, he was helping unload large metal pipes from a trailer. While unloading, a pipe rolled off of the trailer and onto Hyde.
Hyde died on the scene.
According to NBC affiliate KARE 11, OSHA will be on scene investigating on Tuesday. Crews on that project will have the day off.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Investigators from several law enforcement agencies investigated reports of gunfire in northeast Columbia Monday. Officers with Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are talking with the city's Solid Waste Utility about whether a search of the landfill is feasible... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - A Clarksburg man died after he was thrown from a skid steer Tuesday night, according to the... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Prosecutors in Randolph County filed charges Monday against a man accused of child sex crimes involving five different... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former employee at Women's and Children's Hospital pleaded guilty Monday to stealing pain medications. Jillian Worley... More >>
in
CARROLLTON- Even as cities affected by May's tornado damage and this summer's immense flooding begin to recover, another problem waits... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Local experts are weighing in on the effects of the trade war with China. KOMU 8 spoke... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Columbia City Council proposed regulations Monday for the licensing of medical marijuana facilities. The city would begin accepting... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Groups involved in the development of the historic Missouri State Penitentiary met Tuesday to discuss the next... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Waynesville man faces a murder charge after prosecutors said he hit, kicked and stomped a man to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Residents affected by flooding or severe storms in six additional Missouri counties are eligible to apply for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Residents of Cole County now have a way to provide more information to first responders before an... More >>
in
VERSAILLES, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 33-year-old Stover man died when his utility vehicle overturned.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Ameren Missouri announced a $1.2 million infrastructure upgrade project in downtown Jefferson City on Tuesday. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A Fulton man pleaded guilty to four counts of first degree child molestation Monday. Samuel Langdon, 62,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Monday after a man was arrested in Wisconsin in connection with... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 29-year-old Springfield man is charged with three counts of second-degree murder after a crash killed... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council voted Monday to pass a memorandum handing law enforcement jurisdiction over Greek houses to... More >>
in