Fulton construction worker dies on the job

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minnesota - A Missouri construction worker, David Earl Hyde, 38, of Fulton died while on the job in Minnesota on Monday afternoon.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, Hyde was working on a construction project on Highway 169.

When the accident happened, he was helping unload large metal pipes from a trailer. While unloading, a pipe rolled off of the trailer and onto Hyde.

Hyde died on the scene.

According to NBC affiliate KARE 11, OSHA will be on scene investigating on Tuesday. Crews on that project will have the day off.