Fulton Council Members Ask for Help to Beautify Downtown

FULTON - Council members hope to add baskets of flowers to every light pole in downtown Fulton. The baskets are filled with flowers that are already blooming, and cost $50 each. The main focus is Market and Court Streets since those streets are the most popular streets downtown.

The council set aside $900 to purchase the flower baskets, but it needs more money to help spread them around downtown thoroughly. This is where the local businesses come in.

The council hopes that businesses downtown will choose to support them and pay for individual baskets, and help make downtown prettier. Some local residents and business owners worry that the baskets might be vandalized and/or stolen.