Fulton Earns HAAC Weekly Honors

KANSAS CITY - Central Methodist senior Kate Fulton was named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week on Monday morning.

Fulton continued to improve her standing in the high jump as she competed in the Washington University (Mo.) Invitational. A native of Branson, Mo., she reached the NAIA "B" standard with a mark of 1.65m to finish second overall in the event.

Fulton will represent the conference in the running for the weekly NAIA Women's Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week award, which will be announced no later than Wednesday afternoon.