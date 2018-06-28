Fulton Fall Festival Kicks Off Today

FULTON - The Fulton Nursing and Rehab Fall Festival began today. Generations of families came together for the annual event.

Young and old alike enjoyed food, face-painting, a duck pond and a bounce house.

The Callaway Senior Center band provided live music for nursing home residents and their guests to dance.

Proceeds from the festival will help buy Christmas gifts for nursing home residents.

"It's also a wonderful opportunity for the people, especially our families and the people in the community, to come together and visit with their loved ones. And just see who we are," Eva Santoyo, nursing home administrator, said.

Organizers say the festival, how in its fourth year, takes months to prepare.