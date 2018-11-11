Fulton Firefighters Mourn Colleague

He died last Sunday of a heart attack while trying to revive a crash victim on Highway 54. The 51-year-old Leake was buried in St. Paul Cemetery in Perry on Thursday.





"Fire services, like a lot of emergency services, is like a big family, a brotherhood," explained Greg Luebbert, central fire district chief.

Firefighters from across the state mourned his death.

"In 2002, St. Louis City Fire Department lost two members in a fire and, as it is here, the support from our fellow firefighters was absolutely overwhelming," recalled St. Louis firefighter Sean Bittle "We certainly wanted to return the favor and show our respect and love for their [Fulton's] firefighters."

Alan Leake worked 24 years for the Fulton Fire Department.