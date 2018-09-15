Fulton Food Pantry Improving

Serve Inc. helps underprivileged people get transportation, clothes and food, through various programs.

"It's the Capital Improvement Renovation Grant, and we are to have the building renovated and done by the end of the year," said Pam Phelps, Senior Volunteer Program Director.

One of the biggest improvements that the renovations will make, will be expanding the pantry space. Coming through the aisle of the pantry with a cart, can be a little tight. Renovations also include an asphalt parking lot, a 5,000 square foot entry, a new side door, ceiling repairs, water damage repairs, fresh paint, and general maintenance.

The food pantry is the only service being temporarily relocated.

"We are continuing the services and are trying to limit the disruption; and not interrupt the ability to provide these services because we really want to still be there and giving the food out, for those people who have the need," explained Julie Roark, Callaway Action Network Director.

The food pantry moves Thursday.

The anonymous donor insists that if their identity, or the amount of money they donate is ever revealed, the Fulton Food Pantry will have to repay the money!

Reported by Candice Crawford