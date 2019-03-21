Fulton Free Store gives back to the community

By: Sydney Kalich, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

FULTON - Everything is free in the Fulton store From His House to Your House.

The operation is 100 percent run by volunteers and funded by donors. Store owner Connie Cashion opened it to meet needs of those who were often neglected by the system. That includes people who are close to a financial crisis but still make too much for some programs.

"There was no help for those who were in what I call, the crack of the Earth, the gap," Cashion said. "There was no help for us, you couldn't qualify. So you didn't get anything and you went without."

The idea for the free store came from Cashion's own experience and struggles raising six children. 

"There is such a horrible stigma when you have children and you can’t give them what they need," she said.

In it's first 8 years, the store was mobile. Cashion would collect donations at her church and then would drive to areas of need across mid-Missouri.

After hearing about her passion and impact on communties, Fulton Low Income Housing gave Cashion a permanent location and pays for utilities.

Cashion said the most important thing that she hopes shoppers take away from the store is not pity but respect. 

"Here we don’t call it needy. We’re all human beings," Cashion said. "We do this so, when you give someone something, they can walk away with their self respect." 

The store is celebrating its third anniversary in March. More information on From His House to Your House can be found on its Facebook page.

