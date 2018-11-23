Fulton High has Doubts about New Football Field

The Fulton school board has given other building and renovation projects a higher priority which may delay construction of the sports complex.

Athletic Director Darrell Davis has been coaching at Fulton High School for 28 years. He hopes they will get a new football and baseball complex, but it might not happen as quickly as he would like.

"It would be really nice to move onto a new stadium at the high school, so we wouldn't have to bus to home games and the parking would be much better. It would be a big positive for the athletic team," commented Davis.

The school board initially allocated $1 million for the football and baseball complex but because of other priorities, that amount is now expected to be much lower.

Superintendent Mark Enderle said, "We would like to have a football stadium at Fulton High School, it is certainly possible that we will perhaps as soon as next year or the year following but there are a lot of decisions that need to made before then to see where we go."

Davis and others aren't holding their breath just yet.

"I'm sure the final thing will be we'll walk out of here in a year and there'll be a very nice sports complex that the city of Fulton and the school district will be very proud of," Davis said.

Junior Calvin Patterson is a three sport athlete at Fulton High.

"I think my grade is getting hyped for it, we're ready for it, to finally be able to play at our high school and not take a bus to your own home football game," said Patterson.

The football team plays its homes games at the middle school which is a mile away. Some of the other priorities the school district is considering are additional parking, new computer labs and replacing old windows.