Fulton holds Independence Day parade

FULTON - Fulton's Independence Day parade this year drew people from nearby and far.

Court Street was the major parade street. It was packed with people a half hour before the parade started.

Britt Winslow, one of the participants of the parade, said he woke up early in the morning and drove an hour with his parents to come to Fulton for the parade.

"It's fun giving candy to little kids that really want it, also giving flag to adults that serve your country," Winslow said.

Diana Dickrader, a Fulton resident at the parade, said she grow up in a military family. She said having a strong connection with the U.S. military, the Independence Day parade means a lot to her.

"My dad was in the air force, the first seventeen or eighteen years of my life I spent moving from base to base," she said. "I connected with the military and I have a very strong legions to this country."

Dickader said Fulton stopped holding the Fourth of July parade for several years. She said she is proud that Fulton's community has been coming together and preparing for this day in recent years.