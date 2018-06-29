Fulton Hornets 2012

Fulton returns 16 starters, many of who are juniors, which could not only help this season but set the team up for 2013 too.

Junior quarterback Joe Schlemeier has the size and makeup to be an above average quarterback and Fulton is hoping he can put it all together over the next two years.

Wide receiver Randall Cole has terrific speed and could be Schlemeier's favorite target this season. Cole's leadership will also be important to the team's success.

Three starting linebackers return. They all have good speed and should lead Fulton's defense.



Coach: Pat Kelley (entering 18th season)

Quarterback: Jr. Joe Schlemeier

Returning Starters: 16 (9 on offense, 7 on defense)

Last Season: 2-8

Pigskin's Pick: 4-5

