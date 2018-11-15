Fulton hosts annual holiday sneak peak to help local businesses

FULTON - The Fulton downtown district was hosting a holiday event known for bringing attention and bringing people together.

The annual holiday sneak peak started last year as one of many events hosted by the Fulton and Callaway County Tourism office.

The director of the tourism office, Renee Graham, says the event is based on a rich Fulton tradition.

“These activities show what our community has to offer, the great shops and restaurant that we have and our Brick District playhouse, which we’re opening as a performing arts center.” Graham said. “It’s just like a step back in time with a modern twist.”

The annual sneak peak is a good transition into the holiday season.

“People love to come in a couple days after Halloween to enjoy Christmas time,” Graham said.



The event also brings awareness to downtown businesses.

“This is also a chance for merchants to partner as one entity to brand the Brick District as a place to shop local, to eat local, and to explore the charm and architecture of our historic brick street.” Graham said.

Brooke Bartlett, owner of GoPo in downtown Fulton, said this is her second sneak peak, and it's important for her business.

“People come in with a mind to shop local and an intention to purchase gifts at the local store so it’s really vital to downtown business,” she said.

Bartlett said the community support is "very special."

“There’s a lot of joy in the air," she said.

The event will continue on Saturday.