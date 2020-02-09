Fulton hosts disc golf tournament for local charity

FULTON - Disc golfers started a chilly Saturday morning with snow under their boots and discs in their hands.

Recreational and league disc golfers participated in Fulton's 6th Annual Ice Bowl at Veteran's Park to raise money for Our House. Our House is a local homeless shelter in Callaway County.

All of the proceeds raised from the tournament go directly to Our House. Last year, the Ice Bowl raised over $1,100 for local charities.

Tim Rickerson is the tournament director for the Ice Bowl. He explained how the tournament is designed to give back to the community.

"[Our House] really does a lot for the community and they try to help people," Rickerson said. "Often times, a lot of what they get is just contributions so we try to help them out."

Typically a spring and summer sport, disc golf can present some difficulties in the winter season.

Nathan Hyde-Burton is a recreational disc golfer from Fulton. He explained what's most challenging for participating in the cold.

"Hands," Hyde Burton chucked. "They get really cold, I actually have a pair of [hand warmers] on me now so I can try to warm them up between throws."

In addition to the registration fee, money raised from the raffle and the tournament challenge will also be donated to Our House.

The tournament began at 9 a.m. this morning and ended around 4 this afternoon.