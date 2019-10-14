Fulton house fire leaves one dead
FULTON - The cause of a deadly fire Friday night in Fulton is still under investigation.
The fire, at a one-story duplex on Nichols Street, killed a 67-year-old resident.
The Fulton Fire Department first received a call around 4:00 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene three minutes later to see flames coming out of the windows.
Fulton Fire Chief Kevin Coffelt told KOMU that firefighters found the victim at the back of the duplex. Responders brought the victim outside in an attempt to revive him, but were unsuccessful.
Coffelt says the fire only damaged one side of the duplex. A woman on the other side was able to get out safely with her cat.
The damages are estimated to be $50,000.
