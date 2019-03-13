Fulton human remains identified
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Boone-Callaway Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the human remains found in a wooded area west of Fulton in February.
The remains are those of Loy Peters, 39, of Fulton. The Callaway County Sheriff's Office does not suspect foul play in Peters' death according to a news release.
The remains were originally found on Feb. 24 in the 5000 block of County Road 311. Authorities say the severe decomposition of the remains required numerous examinations to reach a positive identification.
The family of the deceased has been notified. The sheriff's office said they do not plan to release any further information as of Tuesday out of respect to the family.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri state senator wants to prohibit the sale of many forms of edible medical marijuana. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge High School has announced a new principal for the 2019-2020 school year. Jacob Sirna will... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri officials announced Tuesday Nobel laureate George P. Smith has chosen to donate his Nobel Prize... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One of the three men charged in connection with the death of Aaron Brantley is out on bond... More >>
in
HOLLIDAY - The sporadic weather is common in Missouri, but a report done by the MU Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Faith Voices lobbied at the state capitol Tuesday to advocate for more restriction on predatory loan... More >>
in
MARTINSBURG - One person is in the hospital after an explosion erupted at a welding store. "You could see... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It seems like every street in mid-Missouri has more than its fair share of potholes. KOMU 8... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Boone-Callaway Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the human remains found in a wooded area west of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Repairing a landfill generator and parts of Columbia's Biogas Energy Plant will cost Columbia $250,000 from its operations... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House has approved a bill that would allow continuous prescription refills without a required yearly... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A mother of an 8-month-old baby says she was almost scammed while trying to provide her daughter a... More >>
in
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A Missouri man wrongly imprisoned for 17 years on murder charges alleges in a federal lawsuit... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The owner of a tourist boat that sank in a Missouri lake and killed 17 people... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri is taking further steps toward a proposed high-speed, high-tech route that would connect Kansas City, Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Chris Kelly said his acceptance of an illegal campaign contribution was a technical error. Chuck Graham, Treasurer... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Gaming enthusiasts of all kinds can meet Tuesday to play, give and receive feedback from local gaming developers.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public School Board approved changes to their start times for the 2019-2020 school year. ... More >>
in