Fulton human remains identified

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Boone-Callaway Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the human remains found in a wooded area west of Fulton in February.

The remains are those of Loy Peters, 39, of Fulton. The Callaway County Sheriff's Office does not suspect foul play in Peters' death according to a news release.

The remains were originally found on Feb. 24 in the 5000 block of County Road 311. Authorities say the severe decomposition of the remains required numerous examinations to reach a positive identification.

The family of the deceased has been notified. The sheriff's office said they do not plan to release any further information as of Tuesday out of respect to the family.