Fulton License Office Contract Up for Management Bids

JEFFERSON CITY - The Fulton License Office is up for management contract bids until Friday, November 22. Interested groups or people can submit bids to the Missouri Office of Administration.

Bidders are required to use a specific proposal that can be found here. Bidders can also tour the office on Tuesday, November 12 from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.

According to the state Department of Revenue, in fiscal year 2013, the Fulton office conducted 44,100 transactions generating $147,817 in agent processing fees.

The Missouri Department of Revenue oversees 182 license offices that were all put out for bid in 2009. Contracts ranged from one year to three years with renewal options all by independent agents.

The department reports bids are evaluated on the expertise of the personnel proposed, methods proposed for performing services and whether the group or person is a not-for-profit political subdivision, a Missouri Certified Minority Business Enterprise, a Women Business Enterprise or a missouri Service-Disabled Veteran Enterprise.