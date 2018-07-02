Fulton Looks to Change Animal Control Ordinance

FULTON - Fulton's Dog Ordinance Committee wants to make three major changes to the Animal Control Ordinance. The first change is owners must register their dogs. The second major change is that no tethering will be allowed. Tethering is the practice of fastening a dog to a stationary object or stake, usually in the owner's backyard, as a means of keeping the animal under control. The third and final major change is that a "dangerous animal" is clearly defined by six specific criteria.

(1) Any animal which, according to the records of the police or animal control officer, has inflicted severe injury on a human being without provocation on public or private property;

(2) Any animal which bites or otherwise injures any person or domestic animal or pet;

(3) Any animal owned or harbored primarily or in part for the purpose of animal fighting or any animal trained for animal fighting;

(4) Any dog, not owned by a governmental or law enforcement unit, used primarily to guard public or private property;

(5) Any animal which habitually snaps at, growls or otherwise manifests a disposition to bite, attack or injure any person or domestic animal or pet; or

(6) Any animal which causes any person to have a reasonable fear of immediate serious physical injury.

These changes were put in place by the Fulton Dog Ordinance Committee but in order to get a better understanding of what Fulton Residents want, there will be three Town Hall Meetings to discuss the changes. These meetings will all take place in July. The first will be July 12th at Finally Tammy's in Downtown Fulton. The second will be July 14th at McDonald's on Business 54. The third and final meeting will be July 20th at Fulton City Hall.

Mayor LeRoy Benton has promised that the city council will not vote on this oridinance until after these three Town Hall Meetings.