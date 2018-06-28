Fulton man and dog rescued from house fire

FULTON - Firefighters rescued a Fulton man and his dog from the roof of the man's home when the house caught on fire early Monday morning.

Fulton Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Coffett said firefighters faced "intense heat and heavy black smoke" on the second floor when the fire department arrived on scene at 725 Grand Ave. shortly before 6 a.m.

The news release said the occupant of the house woke up from the smoke and managed to crawl out of a second story window onto the roof.

The Fulton Fire Department and The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office investigated the fire and ruled that the fire was accidental. The report said officials were unable to eliminate electrical overload, estimating damages to the structure and contents at $60,000.

The department said one firefighter sustained a knee injury after falling on the ice-covered roadway.

Coffett said the house had smoke detectors, but they failed to activate.

*Above: Fulton Fire Department received the call at 5:41 a.m. Monday morning of fire at Fulton resident's house on Grand Avenue.

*Above: Fulton Fire Department packing up their equipment from putting out the fire.

*Above: Fulton resident and his dog were rescued from the roof of his house by the fire department.

[Editor's note: This story has been edited to add the most recent information and for clarity.]