Fulton man arrested, accused of statutory rape

FULTON - Nicholas Robinson, 33, of Fulton, was being held in the Callaway County jail without bond Tuesday pending court arraignment after being arrested Monday. The Callaway County Sheriff's Office accuses him of first degree statutory rape and three counts of first degree statutory sodomy.

A news release said the investigation involving Robinson began on June 6, when a hotline call to the state child abuse and neglect hotline reported the sexual abuse of a now 12-year-old victim. At the time of the sexual offenses, the victim was eight to 11 years old, according to the statement.

The offenses occurred at a residence near Fulton in Callaway County, investigators said.