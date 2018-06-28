Fulton Man Arrested After Break Time Theft

FULTON - Fulton police arrested a man after responding to a theft from Break Time early Saturday morning.

Fulton police said they arrived at 399 West 4th Street around 2:30 a.m. and saw a vehicle on Hickman Ave., driven by Tylor Bradley.

When police officers tried to stop Bradley, he "led them on a short pursuit," according to the department. The police were able to stop Bradley near Hickman and West 7th Street.

Police officers said they found Bradley with stolen items, drugs and concealed weapons, including a defaced firearm and knives.

He faces charges of driving while intoxicated in a drugged condition, resisting arrest by flight, illegal possession of a firearm being a felon, unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Police took Bradley to the Callaway County Jail with a bond of $17,000.