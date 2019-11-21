Fulton man arrested after drug investigation
FULTON - Deputies arrested a man Wednesday afternoon while conducting a drug search, according to Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities searched a home on North Bluff Street at around 1:30 p.m., with help from Fulton police. They arrested Dustin Hook, 33, for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies said Hook is a prior offender and was on parole during the incident.
Hook is currently waiting in jail on bond.
