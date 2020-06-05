Fulton man arrested after reckless driving incident

FULTON- A man was arrested in Fulton Thursday night on multiple charges including assault and drug possession.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday Police received multiple reports of a truck driving at high rates of speed, and chasing another vehicle in the 900 block of Jefferson St.

Officers arrested Richard A. Smith after determining Smith swerved his vehicle towards an individual, and brandished a knife threatening a victim. During a search of Smith's person and vehicle, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia were located.

In addition to two assault charges and the drug and controlled substance charges, Smith was also charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Driving While Intoxicated, and Operated a Motor Vehicle in a Careless and Imprudent Manner.

Smith was taken to Callaway County Jail with no bond.