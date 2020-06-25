Fulton man arrested after report of armed domestic assault

1 day 9 hours 42 minutes ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 9:45:00 AM CDT June 24, 2020 in News
By: Leah Vredenbregt, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

FULTON - A Missouri man is in custody after a domestic assault incident in Fulton on Monday night, according to a news release from the Fulton Police Department.

According to the release, Christopher Cornett, 31, of Fulton, grabbed the victim's neck and put his hand over their mouth so they couldn't scream. Cornett then grabbed a small child and put a knife against his own neck, according to the news release.

According to the release, the victim, who is not identified in the release, was unable to call for help because Cornett gained control of their cell phone during the incident.

The child was unharmed, according to the release.

According to the news release, Cornett is being held without bond in the Callaway County Jail on charges of 2nd degree domestic assault, 1st degree burglary, 2nd degree kidnapping, 1st degree endangering the welfare of a child and armed criminal action.

Photo courtesy of Fulton Police Department.

