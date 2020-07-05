Fulton man arrested for attempted statutory rape
FULTON - A Fulton man is in custody for attempted statutory rape and sodomy, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release.
According to the release, officers arrested Benjamin L. Roderick on Thursday for his alleged sexual communication with a minor.
Officers arrested Roderick at his home in Fulton and transported him to the Morgan County Jail. The Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged him with second degree attempted statutory rape and second degree attempted statutory sodomy.
Roderick is currently in the Morgan County Jail with a $50,000 bond.
