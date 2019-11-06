Fulton man arrested for drug trafficking

By: Spencer Humphrey, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

FULTON - Authorities arrested a man Tuesday after a search warrant uncovered evidence of drug trafficking. 

Antonio Jerome Beard faces charges of 2nd degree trafficking, posession of a controlled substance and posession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Fulton Police Department. 

Fulton Police and Callaway County Sheriff's deputies assisted the M.U.S.T.A.N.G drug task force with executing a search warrant for narcotics at an address on Ewing Street in Fulton around 6 a.m Tuesday.

They found "a large amount of a crystal-like substance (Methamphetamine), numerous pills, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of money," the news release said. 

Authorites took Beard to the Callaway County Jail, where a judge will set a bond.

