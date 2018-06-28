Fulton man arrested for illegal possession of a firearm

Dennis L. Bowen

FULTON — A Fulton man was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, peace disturbance, possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 13, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Dennis L. Bowen, 40, is being held with a $25,000 cash only bond at Callaway County Jail.

At 4:36 a.m. on Dec. 13, Callaway County deputies responded to a call about shots fired. Deputies arrived at County Road 334 near Millersburg and recovered a firearm in Bowen's possession.

It is illegal for Bowen to possess a firearm under state and federal law because of his 12 previous felony convictions in Callaway, Boone and Howard counties. He has been convicted for burglary, stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle and property damage.