Fulton man arrested for physical assault

FULTON - Fulton police officers arrested William Braden for the physical assault of a 27-year-old woman.

According to a press release from the Fulton Police Department, officers responded to reports of assault at the 100 block of West Oliver Street around 9:52 p.m. on Saturday. The investigation showed a verbal argument turned into a physical altercation.

Braden struck the female multiple times in the head with a "blunt weapon", according to the release. The female was taken to an area hospital with minimal injuries.

Braden faces charges for second degree assault and is currently at the Callaway County Jail on a $4,500 bond.