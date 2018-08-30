Fulton man arrested for stealing iPads

FULTON - Chance Barnhouse, 22, was arrested Sunday for stealing two iPads from the First Baptist Church on Court Street.

Barnhouse was taken into custody for first degree burglary and felony stealing.

Barnhouse was taken to the Callaway County Jail. His bond is set at $15,000.

The Fulton Police Department recieved a complaint of burglary at the church. Officers learned that a white male had left the church before the officers arrived.

Officers located the suspect and identified him as Barnhouse.