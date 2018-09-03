Fulton man arrested in ATV pursuit

GUTHRIE- An ATV was seen driving on State Road J north of Guthrie without headlights or taillights Monday morning.

A Callaway County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled the scene.

Russell Barnes, 33, was later arrested in the 2900 block of County Road 32.

Barnes was arrested on the charges of driving while suspended, resisting arrest and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

He was also charged with felony stealing of a trailer in the Guthrie area. This charge is unrelated to the ATV pursuit.

He is being held on bond for $25,000.