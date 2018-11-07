Fulton man arrested in connection to assaults and kidnappings

FULTON - Fulton Police arrested a man in connection to several counts of assault, possible rape and kidnappings.

Police did an investigation after someone notified them of assaults which occurred in October.

Officers arrested John W. Murrell Jr., 36, of Fulton in connection to two counts of domestic assault in the second degree, one count of domestic assault in the third degree, three counts of kidnapping in the third degree, and one count of rape or attempted rape in the first degree.

Police then took Murrell Jr. to the Callaway County Jail with no bond.