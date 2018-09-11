Fulton Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department said it arrested a Fulton man Tuesday morning for child pornography charges.

The department said it arrested 40-year-old Jarrod D. Hoffman after the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed charges against him last week.

According to the department, the Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force investigation began in mid-August when an investigator downloaded child pornography from the suspect's home computer network in Columbia.

The department said the task force was able to trace to the computer connection to a specific residence. The department obtained a search warrant for the home on August 30.

Investigators said they seized computers and other electronics and found 30 child porn videos.

The department said investigators later identified Hoffman as the suspect. The department said Hoffman was living in Columbia at the time of the incident but now lives in Fulton.