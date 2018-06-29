Fulton man arrested on marijuana and assault charges

FULTON — A Fulton man was arrested Thursday evening after police pulled him over and found over 44 grams of marijuana in his car.

A patrol officer identified Gerald D. Wolfe as the driver and knew he had a domestic assault warrant out of Callaway County. After conducting a traffic stop on the car, police found 19 individually packaged baggies of marijuana that weighed 44.9 grams total.

Wolfe was arrested for the Callaway County warrant and for delivery of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Callaway County Jail with a set bond of $9,000.